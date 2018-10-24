

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said that it will offer Free 2-Day Shipping to all guests on hundreds of thousands of items, with no minimum purchase and no membership required, beginning November 1.



In March 2018, Target announced the availability of Free 2-Day Shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for guests who spend $35 or use a REDcard. This holiday season, for the first time, the retailer will offer Free 2-Day Shipping to all guests on hundreds of thousands of items, beginning November 1, with no minimum purchase or membership required. During peak periods, if Free 2-Day Shipping is not available, Target will offer guests free standard shipping. The retailer will offer guests free shipping through December 22.



Target said that the holiday season, the company is making it easier than ever for guests to grab the perfect gift for everyone on their list with a curated assortment of more than 1,400 new and exclusive gifts, most under $15. Designed to evoke a festive holiday market, up to 30 displays throughout each Target store will draw guests in with colorful canopies and clear signing to help them make the most of their time and budget, such as 'Under $5, $10 or $15.'



In addition, Target noted that it will have the top toys of the season in newly expanded departments across the country. With deeper inventory and a bigger assortment featuring more than 2,500 new and exclusive toys-nearly double last year-Target's toy department will be home to the most sought-after national and specialty brands, all at everyday low prices. Guests will find nearly a quarter-million square feet of additional space for toys across more than 500 stores and a completely reimagined experience in more than 100 remodeled stores.



