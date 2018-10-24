

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced that it is reorganizing its Asia Pacific operations to accelerate a return to profitable growth and announced hiring of a new president and Chief Executive officer for Ford China.



As part of the reorganizing, Ford China is elevated to a stand-alone business unit reporting to Ford global headquarters. Ford also announced that Anning Chen is rejoining Ford to become president and Chief Executive officer, Ford China, a newly created position focused on driving sustainable value creation.



Peter Fleet, president Ford Asia Pacific, will facilitate the transition of Chen into his new position as leader of the Ford operations in China. Fleet will also oversee the establishment of a new International Markets business unit, which will initially be comprised of Ford's existing Asia Pacific businesses outside of China and other markets globally which will be subject of a future announcement.



Ford said, 'The moves are designed to accelerate Ford's return to profitable growth in China, the world's largest vehicle market and a key pillar of Ford's global strategy. Creating a Ford China business unit will allow for greater focus on the market, faster decision making and increased Chinese leadership within the company.'



Chen returns to Ford as president and CEO of Ford China, effective November 1. He will lead the company's operations in Greater China, including all import and joint venture operations. Prior to this position, Chen served as CEO, Chery Automobile, Ltd. and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chery Jaguar Land Rover, Automotive, China.



At the same time, in creating an International Markets business unit, Ford will capitalize on emerging markets opportunities, reduce bureaucracy, have the right cost structure and improve operational fitness, Ford said.



In addition, Ford has announced plans to increase local production for Ford and Lincoln; Detailed significant investment in China-led engineering and R&D; Created a new single sales and service channel;Created a new joint venture with Zotye for a new line of small battery-electric vehicles; Formed strategic alliances with Baidu and Alibaba to explore areas of cooperation in AI, connectivity and digital marketing.



