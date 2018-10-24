ETERNUS DX8100 S4

TOKYO, Oct 24, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu launches two new models in its Fujitsu Storage ETERNUS DX8000 S4 series of high-end storage systems, the ETERNUS DX8100 S4 and the ETERNUS DX8900 S4. Sales will commence today, October 24. The ETERNUS DX8900 S4 supports connections with open systems, such as mission-critical x86, UNIX, and x86 servers, providing performance approximately 1.3 times better than previous models. The system also reduces data storage capacity usage by about 50%(1) with newly deployed data compression technology. Both new models feature support for connections to Fujitsu mainframes from its Fujitsu Server GS21 series, supporting ICT infrastructure for key systems in the mission-critical field.BackgroundIn recent years, in the mission-critical field that supports society's infrastructure, including finance, transportation, and energy, there has been a demand for the creation of business in new areas utilizing ICT, such as fintech, smart cities, and smart grids. The ICT infrastructure supporting these efforts requires even higher performance and operational flexibility, including resource extension and the simultaneous high-speed processing of large volumes of data.Features of the New Models1. Designed to provide high performanceThe ETERNUS DX8900 S4 delivers performance of up to about 10 million IOPS, 1.3 times that of conventional models(2), in applications connected to open systems. This is due to the use of high performance CPUs in its storage controllers(3) and memory capacity about 3 times conventional models. In addition, cache response has been improved by installing NVMe(4) SSDs(5) capable of high response speeds as a secondary cache.2. Enabled to build low-cost system infrastructureIn applications connected to open systems, the ETERNUS DX8900 S4 reduces data storage capacity usage by about 50% while limiting the impact on performance by incorporating a new dedicated chip to handle data compression processing in real time. This enables efficient operations that reduce the amount of storage media needed. With support for high-capacity SSDs of up to 30TB, this enables the building of low-cost system infrastructure.3. Provide highly reliable systems for mission-critical applicationsBoth new models can be connected to Fujitsu's GS21 series of mainframes, which the company plans to continue to offer through 2030 and beyond. The new models therefor support the ICT infrastructure of core systems in the mission-critical field, where high reliability is needed. The ETERNUS DX8100 S4 is also available in an all-in-one format, incorporated into the storage unit within GS21 models, delivering a compact server structure that reduces installation space by up to 40% compared to conventional models.AvailabilityThe ETERNUS DX8100 S4 is only available in Japan. The ETERNUS DX8900 S4 is available worldwide. Both models are available from January 18, 2019.(1) Reducing data storage capacity usage by about 50% This is the average compression rate for general applications, not a guarantee of a 50% reduction.(2) Up to about 10 million IOPS, 1.3 times that of previous models Read and write performance in one second when reading 8KB of data in a random access format only. Compared against existing models in Fujitsu's ETERNUS DX8000 S3 series.(3) Storage controllers Computational processing unit that handles data reads and writes as well as the management and control of storage media.(4) NVMe Non-Volatile Memory Express. A logical device interface standard for connecting to non-volatile storage media through PCI Express (PCIe), a next-generation connection interface standard to replace SAS.(5) SSDs Solid state drives. Drives that use flash memory, a semiconductor-based storage element.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.