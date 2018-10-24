

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday in choppy trading, with some of the markets giving back early gains as investors tracked the overnight losses on Wall Street following a negative reaction to corporate earnings results and as crude oil prices tumbled to two-month lows.



The Australian market slipped after edging higher in early trade after U.S. stocks staged a recovery attempt overnight. Gains by banks and gold miners are being offset by weakness in mining and oil stocks after crude oil prices tumbled to two-month lows.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 14.00 points or 0.24 percent to 5,829.10, after rising to a high of 5,857.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 18.30 points or 0.31 percent to 5,926.60. Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session.



The big four banks are advancing after losses in the previous session. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.2 percent.



Gold miners are also higher as gold prices rose to a three-and-a-half-month high overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 2 percent.



Newcrest Mining reported a 5 percent increase in gold production for the first quarter from a year ago and affirmed its gold production outlook for the full year.



Meanwhile, the major miners are weak despite iron ore prices rising for a second straight session. BHP is declining more than 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Santos is falling almost 3 percent, Oil Search is losing almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell to a two-month low overnight.



Shares of Bellamy's Australia are falling more than 8 percent after the food and beverage company said it expects first-half sales to decline between 10 percent and 15 percent from the year-ago period.



On the economic front, Australia will provide September data for skilled vacancies today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has recovered against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7087, up from $0.7064 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining in choppy trade after opening higher as a significant recovery attempt by U.S. stocks overnight, a weaker yen and upbeat local manufacturing data helped boost sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 27.06 points or 0.12 percent to 21,983.72, after touching a high of 22,191.86 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed significantly lower on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.4 percent, while Sony is declining more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent.



Among auto makers, Honda is edging down 0.1 percent, while Toyota is adding almost 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are both declining more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is lower by 3 percent and Inpex is losing more than 3 percent after crude oil prices fell to two-month lows overnight.



In the tech sector, Advantest is lower by almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent.



Shares of NEC Corp. are advancing more than 1 percent after the company announced a 5G partnership deal with Samsung.



Among the best performers, Oki Electric is gaining more than 9 percent and FamilyMart UNY is rising more than 3 percent. Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Kikkoman Corp. are rising more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 10 percent and Toho Zinc is lower by almost 10 percent. Shares of Subaru Corp. are falling almost 6 percent after the automaker lowered its operating income outlook for the first half of the year.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, with a preliminary reading of 53.1. That's up from 52.5 in September, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan also will see final August figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are also modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant recovery attempt on Tuesday after plunging early in the session, but still closed lower. The early sell-off reflected an extension of the significant weakness seen in overseas markets, which came amid worries about global economic growth and mounting geopolitical tensions. A negative reaction to quarterly results from some big-name companies also contributed to a sharp decline by stocks.



After plunging by nearly 550 points, the Dow ended the day down 125.98 points or 0.5 percent at 25,191.43. The Nasdaq fell 31.09 points or 0.4 percent to 7,437.54 and the S&P 500 slid 15.19 points or 0.6 percent to 2,740.69.



The major European markets also saw considerable weakness on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday to settle at a two-month low amid speculation of a possible drop in demand for oil due to uncertainty about the outlook for global economic growth. WTI crude for December delivery plunged $2.93 or 4.2 percent to $66.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



