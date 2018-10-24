

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday the launch of delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in more cities.



These include Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boise, Charleston, Colorado Springs, Hartford, Kansas City, Providence, Salt Lake City and Stamford, plus additional neighborhoods in Boston and Cincinnati.



Delivery from Whole Foods Market, the service launched earlier this year, is now available in 63 cities with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.



Additionally, curbside grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market was expanded to six new cities including Boise, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, San Diego, Tampa and West Palm Beach. The service launched in August is now available in 14 cities with plans for continued expansion.



For the grocery pickup, the company noted that Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99.



After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store, customers park in a designated pickup spot and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes.



Pickup from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and delivery is available daily until 10 p.m.



