Full 12-month results of CHANGE-MS presented to the ECTRIMS 2018 congress

Worldwide rights (ex US and Japan) to multiple sclerosis product GNbAC1 regained from Servier

Positive 6-month data from the Phase IIa study of GNbAC1 in adults suffering from type-1 diabetes

Confirmed potential of novel HERV-K antibodies in treating ALS, in collaboration with NINDS, with associated global development rights secured

Cash position of €12.9 million at 30 September 2018

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris: GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type-1 diabetes, has reviewed its business activity in Q3 2018 and announced its cash position at 30 September 2018.

Results of the CHANGE-MS study presented to the ECTRIMS 2018 congress

Data from the CHANGE-MS Phase IIb study of GNbAC1, a novel therapeutic approach to treating a potential cause of multiple sclerosis (MS), was presented to the 34th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research on Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). The data showed that GNbAC1 administration for 12 months had a significant positive impact on key neuroprotection markers known to be linked to disease progression. Importantly, further analysis showed that these neuroprotective effects were at least as prominent in the inactive subpopulation, the precise group of patients who are not served well with currently-available disease modifying treatments. GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralise a pathogenic protein encoded by a member of the human endogenous retrovirus (HERV-W) family, pHERV-W Env.

Worldwide rights (ex US and Japan) to multiple sclerosis product GNbAC1 regained

In 2014, Servier acquired an option to license the development and commercialisation of GNbAC1 for MS in all territories ex-US and Japan for €37.5 million. Servier made the decision not to exercise that option based on strategic R&D reasons and international development priorities. Servier will continue supporting GeNeuro as a shareholder.

In March 2018, after GeNeuro and Servier announced promising 12-month data from the CHANGE-MS phase IIb clinical study, GeNeuro, which had retained the US rights, had already engaged partnering discussions regarding development in the US. Having regained the global rights, GeNeuro now intends to expand those discussions to new geographic territories and treatment combination options.

Positive 6-month data from the Phase IIa study of GNbAC1 in adults suffering from type-1 diabetes

The phase IIa study of GNbAC1 as a treatment of type-1 diabetes (T1D) met its primary endpoint of safety in this new patient population. GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralise a pathogenic envelope protein, pHERV-W Env, which has been detected post-mortem in the pancreas in about two thirds of patients with T1D.

Confirmed potential of novel HERV-K antibodies in treating ALS, in collaboration with NINDS, with associated global development rights secured

Following positive data from its collaboration with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) in preclinical amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) models, the Company has signed an exclusive global licence covering a programme to develop antibodies that block the activity of pHERV-K Env (a pathogenic envelope protein of the HERV-K family of human endogenous retroviruses), a potential key factor in the development of ALS.

GeNeuro exercised its collaborator's licence option following positive results from studies of pHERV-K Env antibodies in preclinical ALS models conducted under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) signed with NINDS in January 2017.

Cash position at 30 September 2018

At 30 September 2018, GeNeuro had €12.87 million of cash and cash equivalents, giving it good financial visibility for the next 12 months in terms of financing all its planned activities.

GeNeuro's operating and investing activities consumed €4.24 million of cash in the third quarter of 2018, as opposed to an average of €4.5 million per quarter in the first half of 2018.

As previously announced, the company did not recognise any revenue from operating activities in the third quarter.

Upcoming investor conferences:

Bryan Garnier Healthcare Conference

22-23 November 2018, Paris, France

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 28 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006041/en/

Contacts:

GeNeuro's contacts:

GeNeuro

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Chairman and CEO

+41 22 552 4800

investors@geneuro.com

or

NewCap (France)

Emmanuel Huynh/ Mathilde Bohin (investors)

+33 1 44 71 98 52

Nicolas Merigeau (media)

+33 1 44 71 94 98

geneuro@newcap.eu

or

Halsin Partners

Mike Sinclair (media)

+44 20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com

or

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos (investors)

+1 646 597 6970

+41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com