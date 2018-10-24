Norsk Hydro: Third quarter 2018: Results up on realized prices, higher costs

Underlying EBIT of NOK 2 676 million

Alunorte, Paragominas and Albras producing at 50%, affecting results negatively Technical and social agreements signed with Brazilian authorities

Higher realized all-in aluminium and alumina prices

Increased raw material and fixed costs

Higher power prices lift result in Energy

Stable downstream results

Better improvement program hit by Alunorte situation, will not reach 2018 target

2018 global primary market expected in deficit

Continued market uncertainty on US tariffs, Rusal sanctions and Alunorte situation

"The third quarter reflected our continued challenges at Alunorte and increased raw material costs, while higher aluminium and alumina prices, as well as strong Energy results, contributed positively. The market for aluminium is tightening, and we expect the 2018 global primary market in deficit," says President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg.

Underlying EBIT for Bauxite & Alumina increased compared to the third quarter of last year. Higher realized alumina sales prices and positive currency effects were partly offset by higher raw material prices and the effects of reduced production at both Alunorte and Paragominas.

An expense of NOK 519 million relating to the technical and social agreements was recognized as items excluded from underlying EBIT in Bauxite & Alumina in the third quarter.

"Signing the technical and social agreements in Brazil in September was a step in the right direction towards normalized production. We continue the dialogue with the authorities with the aim to resume full production at Alunorte, but the timing remains uncertain," says Brandtzæg.

Underlying EBIT for Primary Metal declined compared to the third quarter last year due to higher raw material and fixed costs, partly offset by higher all-in metal prices. In addition, there was a positive contribution from the sale of excess power following the production curtailment of the Albras smelter in Brazil.

Underlying EBIT for Metal Markets decreased compared to the third quarter of last year. Negative currency effects and a lower contribution from sourcing and trading activities were somewhat offset by improved results from the remelters.

Underlying EBIT for Rolled Products decreased slightly compared to the third quarter of 2017. Increasing margins and improved performance from automotive line 3 were offset by cost increases. Results for the Neuss smelter decreased, the positive effects of the new power contract, the UBC line and all-in metal price development were more than offset by increasing raw material prices.

Underlying EBIT for Extruded Solutions remained stable compared to the pro forma underlying EBIT for the third quarter 2017. The positive effect of higher margins and sales volumes were offset by increased production costs in connection with the ramp-up of new product lines in Europe, in addition to negative effects from a lower Midwest Premium and section 232 tariffs in North America. Additional costs due to the integration and restructuring of the two recently acquired Brazilian extrusion plants also had a negative effect on the quarter.

Underlying EBIT for Energy increased significantly compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The increase was mainly due to significantly higher prices and higher production, partly offset by negative effects from the repricing of an internal power contract with the Neuss smelter.

Due to the situation in Alunorte, Hydro's "Better" improvement program will not reach the 2018 target of NOK 500 million.

Hydro's net debt position decreased from NOK 7.5 billion to NOK 6.5 billion at the end of the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to NOK 2.6 billion. Net cash used in investment activities, excluding short term investments, amounted to NOK 1.5 billion.

In addition to the factors discussed above, reported earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) and net income include effects that are disclosed in the below table. Items excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying net income (loss) are defined and described as part of the APM section in the quarterly report.

Key financial information



NOK million, except per share data Third quarter 2018 Third quarter 2017 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2018 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2018 First 9 months 2017 Year 2017 Revenue 39 766 22 799 74 % 41 254 (4) % 120 991 70 416 109 220 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 2 057 2 323 (11) % 2 986 (31) % 8 344 7 678 12 189 Items excluded from underlying EBIT 620 123 >100 % (274 ) >100 % 192 (18 ) (974 ) Underlying EBIT 2 676 2 446 9 % 2 713 (1) % 8 535 7 660 11 215 Underlying EBIT : Bauxite & Alumina 685 413 66 % 364 88 % 1 789 1 831 3 704 Primary Metal 861 1 298 (34) % 755 14 % 2 439 3 684 5 061 Metal Markets (3 ) 91 >(100)% 237 >(100)% 412 359 544 Rolled Products 82 95 (13) % 212 (61) % 526 285 380 Extruded Solutions 497 957 (48) % 2 188 284 Energy 652 368 77 % 417 56 % 1 347 1 075 1 531 Other and eliminations (97 ) 181 >(100)% (229 ) 58 % (165 ) 426 (289 ) Underlying EBIT 2 676 2 446 9 % 2 713 (1) % 8 535 7 660 11 215 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 3 890 3 766 3 % 4 860 (20) % 13 942 11 863 18 344 Underlying EBITDA 4 510 3 889 16 % 4 586 (2) % 14 134 11 845 17 369 Net income (loss) 925 2 184 (58) % 2 073 (55) % 5 074 5 585 9 184 Underlying net income (loss) 1 696 1 785 (5) % 2 096 (19) % 5 994 5 580 8 396 Earnings per share 0.37 1.00 (63) % 1.03 (64) % 2.42 2.59 4.30 Underlying earnings per share 0.74 0.82 (10) % 1.02 (27) % 2.81 2.61 3.95 Financial data: Investments 2 051 1 424 44 % 1 620 27 % 4 990 4 216 28 848 Net cash(debt) (6 471 ) 7 697 >(100)% (7 528 ) 14 % (6 471 ) 7 697 (4 118 ) Adjusted net cash (debt) (18380 ) (2 976 ) >(100)% (20 209 ) 9 % (18 380 ) (2 976 ) (17 968 ) Key Operational information Third quarter 2018 Third quarter 2017 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2018 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2018 First 9 months 2017 Year 2017 Bauxite production (kmt) 1 286 3 043 (58) % 1 348 (5) % 4 960 8 386 11 435 Alumina production (kmt) 821 1 605 (49) % 829 (1) % 2 926 4 704 6 397 Realized alumina price (USD/mt) 460 297 55 % 430 7 % 417 300 326 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 497 527 (6) % 492 1 % 1 503 1 566 2 094 Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 2 194 1921 14 % 2183 - 2171 1859 1915 Realized USD/NOK exchange rate 8.16 8.07 1 % 7.92 3 % 7.99 8.35 8.30 Rolled Products sales volumes to external market (kmt) 235 236 - 251 (6) % 731 716 940 Extruded Solutions sales volumes to external market (kmt) 343 170 >100 % 373 (8) % 1 078 527 845 Power production (GWh) 2 888 2 509 15 % 2 550 13 % 7 871 7 746 10 835 Items excluded from underlying EBIT and net income



NOK million Third quarter 2018 Third quarter 2017 Second quarter 2018 First 9 months 2018 First 9 months 2017 Year 2017 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts 436 (30 ) (306 ) 17 80 220 Unrealized derivative effects on power and raw material contracts (183 ) 7 92 (178 ) 155 246 Metal effect, Rolled Products (153 ) 151 (60 ) (166 ) (273 ) (419 ) Significant rationalization charges and closure costs - - - - - 210 Alunorte agreements - provision 519 - - 519 - - Other effects - - - - - 212 Transaction related effects (Sapa) - - - - - (1463 ) Items excluded in equity accounted investments (Sapa) - (6 ) - - 19 19 Items excluded from underlying EBIT 620 123 (274 ) 192 (18 ) (974 ) Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss 257 (520 ) 306 895 180 875 Calculated income tax effect (105 ) 123 (8 ) (167 ) (41 ) (564 ) Other adjustments to net income - (125 ) - - (125 ) (125 ) Items excluded from underlying net income 772 (398 ) 24 920 (5 ) (788 ) Income (loss) tax rate 43 % 22 % 19 % 28 % 24 % 17 % Underlying income (loss) tax rate 32 % 26 % 19 % 26 % 26 % 24 %

