

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported third-quarter net profit from continuing operations of 90 million euros, down 9.5 percent from 99 million euros in the year-ago quarter. The company noted that lower operating profit was partly offset by lower net finance costs.



EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter declined 2.4 percent to 546 million euros from 559 million euros in the same period last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was down 1.2 percent to 585 million euros. Excluding the impact from a new Collective Labor Agreement, of which 7 million euros relates to the first half of 2018, adjusted EBITDA would have been flat year-on-year.



Revenues from continuing operations for the quarter declined 0.9 percent to 1.399 billion euros from 1.412 billion euros a year ago.



Adjusted revenues declined 1.6 percent to 1.40 billion euros. When excluding the effect of regulation this was 1.3 percent lower year-on-year. The company noted that growth in Consumer Residential, driven by higher ARPU per household and growth in Professional Services in Business was offset by ongoing pressure in mobile and lower Wholesale revenues.



Looking ahead, KPN said it is well on track to deliver on its full-year outlook.



For fiscal 2018, the company projects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be in line with 2017 and capex of about 1.1 billion euros.



KPN also said it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 12 euro cents in respect of 2018 and grow the regular dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter.



