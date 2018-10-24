

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Plc. (STOB.L), a support services and infrastructure group, reported Wednesday that its first-half loss after taxation was 17.5 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 111.9 million pounds.



The prior year's results included 123.8 million pounds received from the partial disposal of Eddie Stobart Logistics. Excluding this, prior year's loss would have been 11.9 billion pounds.



Further, the 2018 loss included the investment in London Southend Airport route development and marketing of 18.0 million pounds, higher than last year's 9.1 million pounds.



EBITDA was negative 6.1 million pounds, compared to last year's positive 123.1 million pounds. Pro forma underlying EBITDA was 17 million pounds, compared to last year's 15.4 million pounds that excluded prior year gain.



Pro forma underlying EBITDA in two major growth divisions have increased to 24.4 million pounds.



Revenue grew 21.4% to 151.3 million pounds from 124.6 million pounds last year.



