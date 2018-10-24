

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its net profit for the nine months of 2018 was 1.61 billion euros, up from 1.49 billion euros in the prior-year period.



In its trading update, the company said its consolidated beer volume for the nine months increased 8.7 percent from last year to 175.3 million hl. Organically, beer volume grew 4.5 percent.



In the third quarter, beer volume grew 4.4 percent on a reported basis and 4.6 percent organically to 62.6 million hl. Volume growth benefited from good weather in Europe and strong growth in Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam and South Africa.



Heineken volume in the third quarter grew 9.2 percent. Key markets contributing with double digit growth included Brazil, South Africa, France, Russia, the UK, Poland, Canada and Mexico.



Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for full-year 2018 remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX