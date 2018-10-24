Design Manufacture of naval equipment with guaranteed performance for critical complex applications onboard

CNIM will be presenting its naval equipment for surface and submarine vessels at Euronaval for the very first time. CNIM designs, manufactures and installs weapon handling containment systems, opening closing systems with complex kinematics seamlessly integrated within their environment, suited to user requirements and with a long life-cycle, high performance sealing systems (waterproof membrane and gaskets), and critical shock absorption systems for acoustic filtering/impact reducing.

With a global understanding of the functional and operational issues faced by the naval Defence sector, CNIM is able to meet the strictest performance requirements (life-cycle, resistance to harsh environmental conditions) and cost control.

To respond to these technological challenges, CNIM teams have a high level of technical expertise, combining complex engineering (calculations simulations, mechanical design, instrumentation and control), knowledge of advanced materials (metals, composites, and polyurethane), their interfaces and high-grade industrial tooling

CNIM invests in ambitious R&D programmes to expand its range of equipment: advanced analysis qualification of new generation materials and innovative implementation procedures. CNIM exposes its solutions to operational conditions in order to test them and guarantee the specific functions.

A long-term partner of the Armed Forces, CNIM maintains complete confidentiality with regard to all product lines, also providing the quality of documentation required for Defence equipment. With extensive experience as main contractor, CNIM manages the entire supply chain for its clients, also implementing certification procedures

Active in the Naval Defence sector since it was founded in 1856, CNIM has also played a major part in French deterrent programmes for the Strategic Oceanic Force since the 1960s.

