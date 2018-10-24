Amsterdam's Moco Museum Brings Art to Life with Augmented Reality App

AMSTERDAM, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Free app available for iOS and Android

Today, Moco Museum is launching 'Moco Play', a new augmented reality app. The free app overlays a selection of the museum's modern artworks with interactive digital content and is available for iOS and Android. Visitors can point their mobile phones or tablets at the artworks of the likes ofIcy & Sot, Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama and Keith Haringand watch them come to life on their screens. The app launches after a period of growth for the Amsterdam-based museum, having recently welcomed its millionth visitor.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773618/Moco_Museum_Dream.jpg )



"We're constantly evolving to offer visitors an innovative, unique experience. Moco Play adds a new dimension to the museum experience and invites visitors to become part of the art," Founders Lionel and Kim Logchies explain.

Moco Play doesn't just work on the artworks in the museum, it's also fully functional on digital imagery, post cards and some of the museum merchandise.

About Moco Museum

Since opening its doors in 2016, Moco Museum has exhibited iconic work by international artists. Moco Museum previously exhibited work by artists such as Andy Warhol and Salvador Dalí. Currently, Moco Museum features Icy & Sot - A Moment of Clarity. The museum aims to shine a spotlight on thought leaders and influencers in modern art, such as street and Pop Art. Moco Museum attracts a large audience by putting together extraordinary exhibitions.

Available on Google Play and iTunes