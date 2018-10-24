sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,67 Euro		+0,104
+1,21 %
WKN: 867578 ISIN: GB0000456144 Ticker-Symbol: FG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,579
8,753
08:54
8,572
8,72
08:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8,67+1,21 %