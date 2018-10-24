

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Wednesday that nine-month group copper production declined 4 percent to 505,500 tonnes from last year's 526,500 tonnes, as a result of lower grades.



Gold production for the first nine months decreased 30.1% to 120,100 ounces due to lower grades at Centinela.



Molybdenum production for the year to date was 10,300 tonnes, 43.1% higher than last year, principally due to higher grades and recoveries at Los Pelambres. Additionally, Centinela started producing molybdenum during this quarter.



In the third quarter, Group copper production climbed 15.4 percent sequentially to 188,300 tonnes, as a result of higher production at all operations. Gold production increased 21.2% sequentially to 48,100 ounces.



Molybdenum production in the quarter was 4,400 tonnes, 57.1% higher sequentially.



Looking ahead, the company said that production volumes will continue to grow, with the fourth quarter expected to be particularly strong.



For fiscal 2018, the company said it has narrowed copper production guidance to 705-725,000 tonnes.



Further, the company expects production in 2019 to increase to 750-790,000 tonnes, driven by higher average grades at Centinela Concentrates and Zaldívar. A strong increase in production expected in fourth quarter, particularly at Centinela as grades continue to rise.



Antofagasta plc CEO, Iván Arriagada said, 'The physical copper market continues to look tight and the outlook for next year remains positive despite ongoing fears about disruptions to global trade.'



Total capital expenditure for the year is expected to be less than the $1.0 billion previously guided.



