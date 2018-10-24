

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported nine-month profit before tax of 3.12 billion pounds compared to 3.45 billion pounds, prior year, and included litigation and conduct charges and charges due to Payment Protection Insurance. Profit after tax in respect of continuing operations was 2.14 billion pounds compared to 2.35 billion pounds. Basic earnings per ordinary share in respect of continuing operations was 9.4 pence compared to 10.8 pence.



Excluding litigation and conduct charges, Group profit before tax increased 23% to 5.27 billion pounds. Excluding litigation and conduct, basic earnings per share was 21.6 pence compared to 1.7 pence, previous year.



For the nine-month, net operating income improved 7% to 15.24 billion pounds. Total income was 16.06 billion pounds compared to 16.05 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group intends to pay a dividend of 6.5 pence per share for 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share paid in the third quarter of 2018.



