

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased at the slowest pace in four months in September, Statistics Finland reported Wednesday.



Producer prices advanced 5.9 percent year-on-year in September, the slowest pace since May. Prices had increased 6.2 percent in August and 6.1 percent in July.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured goods was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, and electricity.



Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.1 percent as prices in domestic market fell 0.1 percent, while that in export market climbed 0.4 percent.



Data showed that import prices climbed 7.4 percent annually and export prices increased 7 percent in September. On month, import prices were up 0.6 percent and export prices by 0.3 percent.



