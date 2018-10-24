

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month net profit declined 13.5 percent to 2.09 billion euros from 2.42 billion euros a year ago.



The company said the results reflected the extraordinary impacts of 759.3 million euros accounted for last year, corresponding to the Siemens-Gamesa merger and the surplus of 520 million euros due to the reorganisation in Brazil, given that Iberdrola's initial 39% stake in Neoenergia had to be listed at market value.



Ordinary net profit rose 38% from last year to 2.05 billion euros.



Revenues increased to 26.28 billion euros from 21.96 billion euros a year ago. EBIT for the period was 3.84 billion euros, higher than 3 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA improved 22.5% to 6.72 billion euros from 5.49 billion euros last year, supported by double digit growth in all businesses.



