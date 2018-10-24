NetBase Report Indicates Pomellato and Van Cleef Arpels Most Loved, Consumers Least Passionate about Gucci and Chloé

NetBase, a global leader in social media analytics, today released its 2018 Europe Luxury Accessories Social Sentiment Report. The report reveals the most and least loved luxury accessories brands, highlighting the importance of consumer sentiment on social media channels, and how it affects brand perception in the European luxury market.

For European luxury brands, customer experience is crucial, because their audience's standards are demanding, and love lost may be lost for good. Luxury accessories aren't merely adorable accompaniments to a big picture fashion ensemble, they're so much more than that. Luxury accessories collectively represent 62 percent of the European 87 billion euro personal luxury goods market.

"Sentiment tells brands and marketers everything about the consumers you hope to reach, what they want from you, what they want from competitors, and how badly they want it," said Paige Leidig, chief marketing officer at NetBase. "Many luxury brands have high sentiment on social media, therefore it is vital for CMOs and brand managers to understand how they can differentiate themselves and drive positive consumer passion."

Social media data collected by the NetBase social analytics platform for the 39 top European luxury accessories brands by revenue captured consumer emotions from positive or negative, represented with scores from -100 to +100. Scores ranged widely, even with these highly successful brands:

1. Louis Vuitton-82%

2. Chanel-73%

3. Gucci-54%

4. Prada-88%

5. Bottega Veneta-89%

6. Yves Saint Laurent-83%

7. Balenciaga-73%

8. Brioni-59%

9. Sergio Rossi-82%

10. Pomellato-99%

Pomellato is clearly most adored with 99 percent, but there's lots of brand love for Van Cleef Arpels with 96 percent, and both Acqua di Parma and John Lobb, with 95 percent. On the lower end of the spectrum, Gucci with 54 percent needs to delve into what's driving their low scores. Though they are positive numbers, technically, they are very low; which means either the people who like them aren't very passionate about them, or there are some intense negative emotions in the mix, bringing down their overall score.

Top 10 European Luxury Accessories Brands on Social Media

If ranked by sentiment, the list of top 10 brands looks like this:

1. Pomellato

2. Van Cleef Arpels

3. Jaeger-LeCoultre

4. Acqua di Parma

5. John Lobb

6. Vancheron Constantin

7. Emilio Pucci

8. Chopard

9. Bottega Veneta

10. Girard-Perregaux

Just as with mentions and other "volume" metrics, looking at sentiment percentage doesn't tell the whole story. Social Analytics, backed by Sentiment Analysis, must be viewed comprehensively for an accurate picture of what's happening within a brand, a category or an audience. For example, in the 2018 Europe Luxury Accessories Social Sentiment Report, Coach had the highest net sentiment among its competitors Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, however, with such a small share of the conversation, Coach can't compete against Louis Vuitton and Chanel, who have high sentiment against greater conversation volume. This is an indicator of Brand Passion something Coach will need more of, to thrive against these competitors.

For more information, read the full 2018 Europe Luxury Accessories Social Sentiment Report online here.

About NetBase

NetBase is the award-winning social analytics platform that global companies use to run brands, build businesses and connect with consumers every second. Its platform processes millions of social media posts daily for actionable business insights for marketing, research, customer service, sales, PR and product innovation. NetBase is a trusted partner to American Airlines, Arby's, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy,T-Mobile, Universal Music Group, Walmart and YUM! Brands. Learn more at www.netbase.com or @NetBase.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005083/en/

Contacts:

MSL

Maddie Brosler, 781-684-6657

netbase@mslgroup.com