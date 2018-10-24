Cloud Adoption Driven by Need for Greater Business Insights, New Research by Morphean Reveals

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pan EU survey finds increased appetite to shift physical security systems to the cloud to access big data insights

A new study of 1500 IT decision makers from the UK, France and Germany has found a favourable shift towards cloud, as well as a need for businesses to adopt technology to extract intelligent insights that accelerate business growth.

Respondents to the survey, conducted by Morphean, a Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) innovator, were asked to share their views on cloud technologies, cloud security, future cloud investment and new areas of cloud growth.

Results showed that, while almost 90% of businesses surveyed are already using cloud software solutions, 89% would possibly or definitely move physical security technology such as video surveillance and access control to the cloud. Furthermore, 92% felt it to be important or very important that their physical security solutions meet their overall business objectives.

Key survey findings:

Reluctance to shift to the cloud in the face of growing cyber threats appears to be waning. Paradoxically, it would seem that the rise in cyber threats has led to a consensus that cloud is more agile and better prepared to face the threat of cyber attack versus an on premise solution. 27% reported the principal reason for moving services to the cloud was the better security options, while 25% have experienced a data breach in the past 24 months.

Rodrigue Zbinden, CEO at Morphean, states, "Businesses are realising that not only is cloud technology more secure, more agile and more cost-effective than its on-premise alternative when deployed correctly by a proven partner, but the business intelligence benefits that it provides far outweigh the risks. The increasing integration of devices across a network, enabled by IoT, is helping businesses overcome new challenges by making use of the increased amount of data hosted in the cloud and analysed by machines using artificial intelligence."

Download the Morphean 'Physical security and the cloud' White paper: https://morphean.com/whitepaper/