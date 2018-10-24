

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector expanded at a faster pace in October despite a slowdown in factory activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 54.3 in October from 54.0 in September. The score was forecast to drop to 53.9.



Manufacturing companies in France reported deterioration in output, while service sector firms posted the fastest rise in activity for four months.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.2 from 52.5 a month ago. The expected score was 52.4. This was the lowest score in 25 months.



Meanwhile, the services PMI improved to a 4-month high of 55.6 from 54.8 in September. The reading was also above the forecast of 54.7.



