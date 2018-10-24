The "Europe Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2018-2025 by Product Type (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Others), Body, Mobility and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue of European rehabilitation robotics market reached $95.4 million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of microprocessor controlled prosthetics (MPC prosthetics), handicap assistive robots, healthcare exoskeleton systems and others to address disability and amputation caused by stroke, orthopedic disorder and other diseases/accidents in Europe.

This report Europe Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2018-2025 by Product Type (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Others), Body, Mobility and Country is based on a comprehensive research of Europe rehabilitation robotics market by analyzing the entire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Body and Mobility

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

AlterG, Inc.

Assistive Innovations Corp.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.

Chas. A. Blatchford Sons Ltd. (Endolite)

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech

Freedom Innovations, LLC

Hocoma

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Kinova Robotics

Myomo

Ossur

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

SynTouch LLC

Teh Lin Prosthetic Orthopaedic Inc.

Touch Bionics Inc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsp6kk/europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005305/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices, Robotics, Cardiology