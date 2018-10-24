

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, saying that the economic situation since its previous policy session in September remained unchanged and that there are signs of rising inflationary pressures.



The bank also said its forecast for the repo rate remained unchanged and it continues to forecast an interest rate hike either in December or February.



The Executive Board of Riksbank left the repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



'If the economy develops in a way that continues to support the prospects for inflation, the Executive Board assesses that it will soon be appropriate to start raising the repo rate at a slow pace,' the bank said.



'Monetary policy needs to proceed cautiously and be expansionary for a long period of time to come,' the bank added.



