

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday as investors cheered some positive earnings updates as well as encouraging private-sector growth data.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points or 0.26 percent at 4,980 in opening deals after tumbling 1.7 percent the previous day.



Construction group Vinci jumped 4.2 percent after reporting a rise in Q3 revenue and confirming FY forecasts.



Luxury group Kering soared as much as 8 percent after reporting another quarter of outstanding growth, with revenues at Gucci rising 34.9 percent as reported and 35.1 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter of 2018.



Engine maker Safran advanced 3.4 percent. The company confirmed its FY outlook after posting stronger than expected third-quarter sales.



Air Liquide rose 2.2 percent after its third-quarter revenues totaled 5.27 billion euros, up 6.6 percent from 4.94 billion euros in the same period last year.



In economic releases, France's private sector expanded at a faster pace in October despite a slowdown in factory activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 54.3 from 54.0 in September. The expected score was 53.9.



Elsewhere, the Eurozone economy grew at the slowest rate for over two years in October as an export-led slowdown continued to broaden-out to the service sector, survey data showed. The composite output index declined to 52.7 from 54.1 in September.



