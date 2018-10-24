AppRiver Expands Office 365 Business Across the UK and Europe

Gulf Breeze, Florida, United States, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppRiver, a leading Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider in the US, is expanding sales to partners in Europe and the UK, adding key security features to help partners complete their offerings to SMB customers.

"We have grown to become one of the largest SMB security experts in the US by providing best-in-class email and productivity tools, combined with advanced cloud security and our award-winning Phenomenal Care," said Chris Essex, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales and Channel Chief. "We've heard the message loud and clear - from both sides of the Atlantic - that MSPs need more advanced security around the Office 365 suite, and solid security is exactly what has made our company so successful."

Essex highlighted AppRiver's proprietary Office 365 security audit tool as an example of how the company is giving its channel effective tools to better protect customers and to add new streams of recurring revenue.

"The Office 365 security audits reveal just how vulnerable many businesses are, even inside the Microsoft cloud," he said. "Partners can use the results to identify those vulnerabilities and remediate with just a few clicks. It also helps MSPs improve their customers' overall security posture and generate more recurring revenue with additional security services and solutions."

As one of Microsoft's founding Office 365 partners, AppRiver also has the most experienced customer care team in the business. The company resolves support issues faster by handling escalations in-house, allowing partners to stay focused on serving their customers. High-touch, white-glove support is one important reason the company has earned six Stevie Awards for customer care and why it maintains a 94-percent year-over-year customer-retention rate.

"We are intensely focused on providing our channel partners with the services - and the support - that make them successful," said AppRiver CTO Joel Smith. "For our European partners, this expansion means they can offer the most popular productivity platform in use today, and effectively prevent spear-phishing, ransomware, conversation hijacking, and other dangerous threats that are increasingly aimed at small businesses across Europe."

Essex added that the time is right for the expansion as Microsoft brings older Office and Windows versions to end-of-life.

"As businesses move beyond hosted email and embrace new collaboration and productivity tools, the importance of affordable cloud technologies for small businesses is soaring," Essex said. "And as threats proliferate, comprehensive security has become a fundamental requirement."

ABOUT APPRIVER

AppRiveris a channel-first provider of cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services, with a 4,500- strong reseller community that protects 60,000 companies worldwide against a growing list of dangerous online threats. Among the world's top Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange providers, the company's brand is built on highly effective security services backed by 24/7 white-glove Phenomenal Care customer service. Among AppRiver's numerous growth milestones is its inclusion in Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing private companies in America for 11 consecutive years. AppRiver's global headquarters is in Gulf Breeze, FL and its EMEA headquarters is in Lupfig, Switzerland. The company also has offices in Barcelona, Austin, Atlanta, and Ottawa.