

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $318.8 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $171.5 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.83 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.74 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.25 to $11.45



