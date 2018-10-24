

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $90.3 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $69.0 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $725.3 million from $662.2 million last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $90.3 Mln. vs. $69.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.43 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $725.3 Mln vs. $662.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 to $2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $8.71 to $8.76



