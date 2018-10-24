

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.82 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $3.12 billion, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $45.74 billion from $39.76 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.82 Bln. vs. $3.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $45.74 Bln vs. $39.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX