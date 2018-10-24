

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.51 billion, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $17.44 billion from $16.17 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.82 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q3): $17.44 Bln vs. $16.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.03 - $7.37



