

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $98.57 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $102.26 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $249.51 million from $276.34 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



