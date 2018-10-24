

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $163 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $600 million from $603 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $193 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $600 Mln vs. $603 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX