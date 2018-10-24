

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2018 to a range of $8.71 to $8.76 per share from the prior forecast range of $8.18 to $8.28 per share.



Based on its current outlook, the company also projected earnings for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.20 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the fourth quarter and $4.78 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



