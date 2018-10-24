RingCentral, Inc., (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Dimelo, a leading cloud-based digital customer engagement platform.

The acquisition of Dimelo further bolsters RingCentral's leadership position as the #1 cloud communications provider worldwide. In addition, this acquisition will:

Enable RingCentral to offer a modern end-to-end solution in the high-growth customer engagement solutions market

Empower agents to efficiently manage customer interactions across digital channels via a single interface leveraging Dimelo's AI-based smart routing engine

Accelerate Dimelo's growth momentum through RingCentral's broad go-to-market capabilities and global footprint

"Dimelo enables us to deliver on our vision to empower people to communicate and collaborate using any mode of choice," said Vlad Shmunis, chairman, founder, and CEO, RingCentral. "Through our strategic acquisition of Dimelo, we are continuing to strengthen and deepen our product portfolio of next-generation customer engagement solutions to meet customers' preferences for interacting with businesses using digital channels."

"While most companies have an adequate contact center solution in place to handle voice interactions, the same is not true for the ever-growing number of digital channels their customers want to use to communicate with them," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC. "The Dimelo solution will allow companies to move from siloed email, web chat, social media interactions and messaging of today to an integrated, context-rich digital customer engagement platform."

Dimelo was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France. The company offers a feature-rich, digital-only customer engagement platform that is deployed by leading customers including Allianz, AXA, BNP Paribas, ENGIE, Orange, and Telenor.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is not estimated to have a material financial impact for the year ending December 31, 2018.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements regarding the effects and benefits of the Company's acquisition of Dimelo and the market opportunity for Dimelo's services. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: our ability to integrate Dimelo into RingCentral and successfully accelerate Dimelo's growth momentum; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, Dimelo's services; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

