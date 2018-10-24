Hexaware to Accelerate Digital Innovation Through Cloud Adoption

MUMBAI, India, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexaware (BSE: 532129) (NSE: HEXT), a fast growing automation-led, next generation provider of IT, BPO and Consulting services, today announced a global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate cloud adoption by enterprises. This collaboration will offer innovative solutions, enabling enterprises to become more agile and provide better experiences to customers while meeting business needs.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware_Rebranding_Logo.jpg )



This collaboration is focused on driving digital transformation with clear business return on investment for enterprises using Microsoft Azure across the globe. As a part of this collaboration Hexaware will use Azure in building solutions that improve reliability and reduce operating costs while transforming customer experiences. Hexaware will announce specific solutions sets in the coming months.

Benefitting from the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, and Hexaware's 'Cloudify Everything' strategy and technical competencies, Hexaware is embarking on a broad set of cloud innovation projects. Hexaware's 'Cloudify Everything' strategy has been helping enterprises build the necessary ecosystem for defining, validating and implementing Cloud Solutions, with higher velocity, leveraging the benefits of inhouse CloudSwift Accelerator. Harnessing the power of Azure, Hexaware is set to deliver top-notch solutions by innovating business applications, designing state-of-the-art digital workplace, delivering a competitive edge with data and artificial intelligence, fast tracking application development and modernizing infrastructure.

"We are thrilled at this strategic direction in our partnership. Microsoft and Hexaware are joining forces to drive digital transformation at world's leading enterprises. Bringing together the amazing power of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's exciting vision and market reach, and Hexaware's unique cloud capabilities, we believe in accelerating cloud adoption across enterprises globally," said Amrinder Singh, Senior Vice President-Europe Operations, Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased with this go-to-market strategy with Hexaware, helping customers to harness cloud technologies and accelerate their business agility. Working together, we will provide customers with the right solution, support, technology and guidance to boost their innovation potential and accelerate their business transformation using Microsoft Azure."

Hexaware is a fast organically growing IT services company that has been maintaining consistent profitability and industry-leading shareholder returns. Hexaware has successfully completed many large-scale global cloud implementations and has dedicated a Microsoft practice with extensive expertise in architecting go-to-market solutions, Azure offerings, specialized services such as Collaboration (SharePoint), Portals, Enterprise Content Management, Exchange, Unified Communication, CRM (Dynamic CRM), Database, Desktop, Server, Virtualization, Office Applications, Business Intelligence and Analytics, etc.

They offer industry prioritized solutions with a holistic execution model targeted toward transforming enterprises digitally. This venture of Hexaware and Microsoft will help in bringing out solutions and offerings to the market with an aim of accelerating digital transformation through cloud adoption.

About Hexaware

Learn more about Hexaware at?http://www.hexaware.com

Safe Harbor Statement

http://hexaware.com/investors/



Media contacts

Microsoft India

Arpita Atriwal

aatriwal@perfectrelations.com



Hexaware Technologies Limited

Sreedatri Chatterjee

sreedatric@hexaware.com

