The global automotive diecast scale model market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005497/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive diecast scale model market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the collector clubs driving sales of diecast scale models. Collector clubs across the world are engaged in the study and proliferation of their automotive diecast scale model collectibles. They act as mediums for influencing and sharing knowledge among diecast model enthusiast. Collector clubs also organize model display events and auctions where like-minded enthusiasts can meet and exchange information as well as strike business deals. Enthusiasts can leverage the exclusivity factor for collecting automotive diecast scale models. Such collector clubs are mostly concentrated in Europe and the US.

This market research report on the global automotive diecast scale model market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights additive manufacturing or 3D printing as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive diecast scale model market:

Global automotive diecast scale model market: Additive manufacturing or 3D printing to be an effective or a prelude to innovative designs

3D printing is a technology where three-dimensional digital design is converted into a physical component by depositing materials using additive processing. Under this process, components are made layer by layer from a range of materials that are in the filament, liquid resin, and fine powder forms. Hence, a range of metals, composites, and plastics can be used to make 3D printing objects. A rapidly evolving technology, 3D printing is used by various industries automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, where precision manufacturing is in high demand.

"The present generation desktop 3D printers have certain operational drawbacks that render their operation difficult while making diecast models in large numbers. The cost of production also challenges toy and diecast model manufacturers as they must competitively price their products. Thus, additive manufacturing does not yet pose a direct threat to conventional diecast model manufacturing. It is empowering manufacturers to innovate with existing designs instead," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing.

Global automotive diecast scale model market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive diecast scale model market by consumer (male and female) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The male segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 88% of the market. This consumer segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with an increase in its market share by nearly 4%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005497/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com