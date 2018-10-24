The global drone onboard computer market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the widened application profile of UAVs. Players in the market are offering UAVs that can be used in various commercial applications. These UAVs are being adopted in other applications such as internet provision in remote places, aerial photography and video recording, survey and documentation of wildlife, and public service missions. Onboard mission computers feature adaptable core processing capabilities that can host multiple missions, flight management, and display management processing functions. These cost-effective onboard computers are scalable for additional applications owing to the advanced mission computing, network data management, and video switching functions.

This market research report on the global drone onboard computer market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of network-centric warfare as one of the key emerging trends in the global drone onboard computer market:

Global drone onboard computer market: Advent of network-centric warfare (NCW)

Apart from reducing the time dimension, the Information Age is making distance less relevant which has led to a significant decrease in the cycle time for information gathering, analysis, and decision-making. The US army created the NCW during the 1990s and this requires the thorough integration of sensors, communication networks, command centers, and associated platforms to achieve complete situational awareness and perfect synchronization between sensors and responders in a fast-paced mobile environment.

"Even though collecting information improves intelligence, it also must aid understanding and decision-making. NCW is concerned with the integration of minimum information that needs to be exchanged, effective ways to capture that information, and best portrayal of this information into actionable intelligence. In the militaries of advanced countries, two dimensions are considered for the simultaneous development of the overall warfighting capability. The first one is network dimension, which is the physical systems providing connectivity between sensors, commanders, and those involved in engaging the adversary. The second dimension consists of the human dimension, which is complex, difficult to conceptualize and defense forces all over the globe are struggling with the issue, experimenting to achieve breakthroughs in a varied measure," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global drone onboard computer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global drone onboard computer market by application (defense and civil) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The defense segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

