Google Cloud Identity users will be able to use secure LDAP to authenticate and authorize access to CloudBees Core

DevOps World Jenkins World CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today announced that CloudBees CoreTM now supports secure LDAP in Cloud Identity. The partnership will allow organizations to centralize user management policies by using the same Google Cloud Identity or G Suite credentials to connect to CloudBees Core. As a launch partner for secure LDAP, this collaboration further strengthens the DevOps relationship between CloudBees and Google.

Cloud Identity is a service that allows customers to manage users, devices and applications from a central location with the same level of Google-grade security and agility. In an effort to simplify user management under a single system in the Cloud, the partnership allows Google customers to seamlessly connect their LDAP directories to CloudBees Core using secure LDAP. Users will have the ability to use the same Cloud Identity credentials for CloudBees Core authentication and authorization.

"We are very excited about strengthening our support for Google technology and our relationship with Google, following the recent launch of our Kubernetes application on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace," said Jason Mero, vice president of business development and technical alliances at CloudBees. "This collaboration will enable us to provide an integrated way for enterprise customers to manage their users, as well as authenticating and authorizing access to CloudBees Core."

CloudBees Core enables unified governance of continuous delivery operations and processes. Organizations gain optimal efficiency with the flexibility to run software pipelines in a self-managed way, across cloud and on-premise environments. With the increasing demand for easier and more agile ways of accessing services, secure LDAP addresses the need for unified user management through a central system.

Additional Resources

About Google Cloud Identity

About CloudBees Core

CloudBees on Google Cloud Platform

Google's Secure LDAP Blog Post

CloudBees Core Secure LDAP Blog Post

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world's first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system will become the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today's clear leader in continuous CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead the automated software delivery category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

CloudBees is a registered trademark and CloudBees Core is a trademark of CloudBees, Inc. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005510/en/

Contacts:

AxiCom

Savannah O'Hare or Francesco Tius, +44 (0) 20 7559 5614

CloudBeesUK@axicom.com