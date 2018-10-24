Columbia Sportswear has announced a three-year extension of its partnership between the Columbia brand and the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005161/en/

The starting line of the 2018 UTMB in Chamonix, sponsored by Columbia Sportswear (Photo: Business Wire)

The extension solidifies Columbia's commitment to trail running and its close relationship with the UTMB, the pinnacle global trail running event. Columbia will remain the UTMB's presenting partner and official outfitter for the apparel and footwear categories. In that capacity, Columbia will equip runners with a participant T-shirt, and for those able to complete the grueling race, Columbia will design and supply the much-coveted finishers' vest. Columbia will also outfit members of the race organization, volunteers and official guests.

Over the past 16 years, the UTMB has expanded far beyond its home base in Chamonix, France to become an internationally revered trail running event. The UTMB links communities with passionate trail runners and leads participants through three countries France, Italy, and Switzerland where it reaches tens of thousands of local spectators and millions of international fans via live webcast and multistage updates on the premier trail runners in the world.

Columbia's engagement with the UTMB has proven to be a substantial success for both parties over the last four years. The event will continue to serve as a launching pad and a testing ground for the Columbia Montrail trail running line of footwear, apparel, and equipment, designed for aspiring and professional trail running athletes. At this year's UTMB, Columbia fielded a global team of more than 50 Columbia Montrail athletes from around the world, including TDS winner Marcin Swierc from Poland. Columbia is committed to working closely with these elite athletes through their training and competition, utilizing their incredible insights to ensure Columbia Montrail products meet their exacting standards on the trail.

"Columbia and the UTMB share a common mission to inspire all people to embrace the outdoors," said Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President. "The passion and commitment of Catherine, Michel and the UTMB community is contagious and we are proud to be associated with this special event. These elite trail runners provide invaluable insights that will continue to inform and enhance the design and performance of Columbia products for years to come."

"We are delighted by the confidence that Columbia has shown in renewing its involvement with the UTMB," said Catherine and Michel Poletti, founders and directors of the UTMB. "Since 2015, our strong collaboration has allowed us to share our common passion for the outdoors and more specifically trail running with the greatest number of people. Columbia's support enables our long-term efforts to continue to improve the UTMB, and reinforces our commitment to the values of sport and respect for the beautiful environment that is the Mont-Blanc massif. With the renewal of this relationship, we have the full support of Columbia to take on new challenges and ensure that the UTMB remains a global celebration of trail running that brings together three countries and fans across the world."

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. We have become a leading global brand by channeling our passion for the outdoors and an innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected in the outdoors year-round. www.columbia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005161/en/

Contacts:

Columbia Sportswear

Christelle Bretaudeau, +41 79 824 70 82

PR and Events Manager, Europe

PublicRelations_Europe@columbia.com

or

Andy Nordhoff, 503-985-1739

Columbia Sportswear Senior Manager, North America

anordhoff@columbia.com