Extends continuous delivery best practices and configuration as code to serverless applications

DevOps World Jenkins World The Jenkins project, comprised of the community of practitioners using Jenkins, today announced the availability of a new Jenkins plugin that will help developers read and deploy AWS serverless functions easily from their existing Jenkins pipeline automation processes.

The addition of the AWS Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM) plugin for Jenkins provides a series of benefits for users operating in Jenkins and AWS environments. The integration increases Jenkins' support for "as code" configuration with the addition of serverless application model definitions as code, extends users' ability to adopt modern technology and infrastructure to automate their legacy software, and tightens the collaboration between the Jenkins community and AWS.

"As development teams adopt new technologies and shift to new platforms, Jenkins remains their tool of choice for orchestrating their continuous delivery pipelines," said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, founder of Jenkins and CTO of CloudBees. "Serverless applications require the same rigor of testing, compliance and security that all applications require. The combination of AWS SAM and Jenkins allows development teams to employ the tried-and-true continuous delivery practice to the world of serverless application development, thereby helping organizations create great software faster and more efficiently."

AWS SAM is a model to define serverless applications. It is natively supported by AWS CloudFormation and defines simplified syntax for expressing serverless resources. The specification currently covers APIs, Lambda functions and Amazon DynamoDB tables.

The AWS SAM plugin supports both classic FreeStyle jobs and Jenkins Pipeline to cover the whole range of continuous integration and continuous delivery use cases. It integrates natively with Jenkins to read and deploy serverless applications.

The Jenkins community has contributed more than 1,400 plugins to support building, deploying and automating a wide variety of software projects.

Additional Resources

Download the SAM plugin

Learn more about the AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM)

Learn more about the AWS SAM Jenkins plugin

The registered trademark Jenkins is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Jenkins project and Software in the Public Interest, Inc. Read more at: www.cloudbees.com/jenkins/about

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,400 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience-levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005511/en/

Contacts:

AxiCom

Savannah O'Hare or Francesco Tius, +44 (0) 20 7559 5614

CloudBeesUK@axicom.com