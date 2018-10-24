The global energy as a service market is expected to post a CAGR of over 38% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005513/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global energy as a service market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for reducing building energy costs. Electricity consumption in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, accounts for over 60% of the total energy consumed across the world. This percentage has seen steady growth over the years. As per the US Energy Information Administration, nearly 38 quadrillion Btu of energy was consumed by the residential and commercial sector in the US in 2017. These energy costs consist of the cost of HVAC, lighting, and powering equipment as well as appliances. Owing to the constantly increasing demand for energy in buildings, the owners, especially in the commercial and industrial sector, are focusing on ways to decrease the cost of electricity. This has encouraged the adoption of EaaS solutions, which decreases the consumption of energy considerably.

This market research report on the global energy as a service market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in consumption of renewable energy as one of the key emerging trends in the global energy as a service market:

Global energy as a service market: Rise in the consumption of renewable energy

The ongoing depletion of conventional fossil fuel sources, growing environmental concerns, and the rising economic burden of importing fuel commodities is driving the rise in renewable energy consumption. Countries are concentrating on the diversification of energy sources rather than relying on a single or few energy sources along with the escalating need to ensure total energy security. This provides opportunity for the growth of the global EaaS market.

"At present, wind power is the largest source of renewable energy. Countries such as China and the US dominated the wind energy capacity globally in 2017. China also has the highest new capacity additions which increased the wind power capacity to almost 20 GW. However, globally, the solar energy industry is the fastest-growing source of new capacity additions. Solar panels have become extremely efficient in energy conversion owing to the advancements in solar cell technology and silicon manufacturing. This led to a rapid increase in demand for solar panels. Other renewable technologies such as bioenergy and hydropower are also witnessing considerable investments and developments," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on the power industry.

Global energy as a service market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global energy as a service market by end-user (industrial and commercial) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 65% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 51%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with an increase in its market share by over 3%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005513/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com