Payers seeking support for reimbursement decisions turn to digital sources of information, study finds

DRG Digital study data being presented at the ISPOR Europe 2018 congress suggest that biopharmaceutical firms' outreach to these professionals may be due for an update

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Payers at healthcare organisations in the U.S. are digitally-savvy and open to working with pharmaceutical companies to develop digital tools, a first-of-its-kind study into payer decision-making behaviours and preferences has found.

DRG Digital's Global Multichannel Payer Communication series of studies is delivering primary research on payer behaviours and preferences to support effective interaction with the pharmaceutical industry. A poster presentation detailing key findings from the first instalment of this series, the Multichannel Payer Marketing 2017 study of U.S. payers, will be displayed at the ISPOR Europe 2018 conference, the premiere annual gathering of healthcare economics and outcomes research professionals, which is being held in BarcelonaNov. 10-14. Among the highlights:

U.S. payers rely heavily on digital sources of information for formulary decisions - on a weekly basis, they are as likely to visit websites for healthcare professionals (63% do so) as they are to consult with colleagues for professional information (62%);

These payers express a strong preference for third-party websites, but visit pharmaceutical company websites frequently - 1 in 3 does so weekly.

Respondents express scepticism of pharmaceutical company claims, but the study found strong interest in partnering with drug makers on digital patient tools to reduce readmissions and produce better outcomes.

Findings to be presented at ISPOR Europe 2018 are based on the Multichannel Payer Marketing 2017 study, in which DRG Digital | Manhattan Research conducted an online survey of 189 U.S. Pharmacy & Therapeutic (P&T) committee members from hospitals, Managed Care Organisations, Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Integrated Delivery Networks, including a number of institutions participating in Accountable Care Organisations. DRG Digital further explored payer behaviours in European and other markets with its Global Multichannel Payer Communication 2018 survey of country-specific national, regional and local Price and Reimbursement (P&R) stakeholders. That study will be published for subscribing pharmaceutical industry clients in December.

"We're excited to share what we've learned about these key healthcare decision-makers in the U.S.," said Heather Figlar, Director of HCP and Payer Research at DRG Digital. "It really spotlights a need for pharmaceutical firms to take a much more multichannel approach to payer communication. This study provides evidence that dossiers should be merely the starting point for a cascade of digital communications across many channels and stakeholders."

"The time pressure payers face is universal," said Jeff Wray, Director of Europe and APAC Research. "We find that while there are important idiosyncrasies to payer behaviour in each individual market, payers' need to gather information as efficiently as possible is a constant, whether it is a P&T committee member at a Managed Care Organisation in Boston or a regional P&R decision-maker in Galicia. Companies must understand the where, what, and why of payers' multichannel information-seeking behaviour to provide the most relevant and effective support."

DRG Digital | Manhattan Research has expanded its European research offering in 2018, opening a London office anchored by Mr. Wray and European Commercial Director Carlos Casanova. The company has also added to its portfolio of European studies, which include the long running Taking the Pulse Europe studies of physician digital behaviour and Cybercitizen Health Europe patient studies, along with the forthcoming Global Multichannel Payer Communication.

To request information about DRG Digital | Manhattan Research's patient, physician and payer studies, specific data analysis, study methodology, or to connect with DRG at the ISPOR Europe 2018 conference, email Digital@TeamDRG.com.

