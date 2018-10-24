

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The greenback hit 0.9989 against the franc, its highest since July 20. This may be compared to a low of 0.9942 touched at 3:00 am ET.



The greenback appreciated to near a 2-month high of 1.2888 against the pound and more than a 2-month high of 1.1379 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.2990 and 1.1477, respectively.



Against the yen and the kiwi, the greenback edged up to 112.74 and 0.6537, from its early lows of 112.32 and 0.6567, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 against the franc, 1.27 against the pound, 1.12 against the euro, 114.00 against the yen and 0.64 against the kiwi.



