SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Calcium Nitrate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005382/en/

Global Calcium Nitrate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

This procurement report is built on insights gained from in-depth primary and secondary research of the calcium nitrate market. This report analyzes the growth drivers and barriers that must be considered by both the buyers and the suppliers who seek to sustain profitably in the market for the long term. According to this report, extensive applications of calcium nitrate in the agricultural sector in the form of calcium nitrate fertilizer and its functionality in treating wastewater is contributing to the gradual growth of this category. However, few external factors have been observed to inhibit the growth of the calcium nitrate market. One such factor is the government tightening their grip on the transportation of the calcium nitrate fertilizer that results to the depreciation of the production before being utilized. Request a free sample report to know more about factors that are influencing the cost structure of different segments of this market.

"Buyers can achieve a higher negotiation power over suppliers from countries such as China, Russia, and Israel. Suppliers from such countries are known to register a higher production volume of calcium nitrate that tends to exceed the domestic demand," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Based on the nature of demand and supply of different segments of the calcium nitrate market, this procurement report has analyzed potential regions for market expansion. Real-time tracking of the market performance of this category has guided our procurement experts to identify the cost and volume drivers that have been influencing the market in specific regions. Buy the full report to get access to such meaningful insights on the renewable energy market.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge highlight the following KPIs that have been tried and tested by the leading brands in the calcium nitrate market to attain an optimal procurement strategy and ensure business continuity:

Buyers prefer suppliers that have implemented Six Sigma or quality management systems so that the defect rate of the product will be minimum. This reduces the number of returns and increases operational efficiency of buyers.

A center-led procurement model helps buyers to improve spend visibility, offers a platform to customize the procurement process in accordance with the local needs, and reduces the operational risk that may arise due to miscommunication among business units.

Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Calcium nitrate market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Sodium Hypochlorite Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Hexafluorosilicic Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005382/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us