BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the second quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 October 2018, has been set at 1.291697, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 6.077276 pence per share (USD dividend 7.85 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 9 November 2018 (to shareholders on the register on 12 October 2018).

24 October 2018



