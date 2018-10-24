Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Oct. 29 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee meeting. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Brent Fields, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

* * *

Agenda

October 29, 2018

9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

10 a.m. Draft Recommendations on ETF Classification and Education and Data

11:15 a.m. Break

11:30 a.m. Draft Recommendation on Collection and Dissemination of Reference Data

Fred Demesy, Refinitiv

Spencer Gallagher, ICE Data Services

Bob LoBue, JP Morgan

Ola Persson, FINRA

Alex Sedgwick, T. Rowe Price

12:45 p.m. Lunch Break

1:30 p.m. Corporate Bond Transparency Subcommittee Update

1:45 p.m. Municipal Securities Transparency Subcommittee Update and Presentation of Pre-Trade Transparency Analysis

Simon Wu, MSRB

2:15 p.m. Corporate Credit Markets: The Role of Credit Ratings in a Higher Leverage World

Eric Beinstein, JP Morgan

John Bender, Legal and General Investment Management America

Daniel Gates, Moody's Investors Service

Brian Kennedy, Loomis Sayles

Jim Nadler, Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Tom Murphy, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Craig Parmelee, S&P Global

Adam Richmond, Morgan Stanley

3:45 p.m. Future Topics for Committee Consideration

4:15 p.m. Adjournment