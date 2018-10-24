According to the global contactless PoS terminals market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of contactless payment software applications is one of the key drivers for the contactless PoS terminals market.

This research report titled 'Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global contactless PoS terminals market analysis categorizes the market into the following end-users:

Retail

Hospitality

In 2017, the retail segment accounted for around 66% of the contactless PoS terminals market share and is projected to decline to nearly 63% share by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global contactless PoS terminals market: Top emerging trend

The introduction of IoT/NFC-based contactless payment wearable devices is an emerging trend in the contactless PoS terminals market. The manufacturers have introduced NFC-based wearable devices such as watches and rings to maximize the ease of use of NFC-based devices. For instance, Apple and Samsung have introduced various contactless payment services incorporated into wearables. Apple through its Apple watch supports contactless payments using NFC. Samsung introduced Gear S3, which offers Samsung Pay using a magnetic stripe reader.

