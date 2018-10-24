According to the global card printer market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of card transactions and applications is one of the key drivers for the card printer market.

This research report titled 'Global Card Printer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global card printer market analysis categorizes the market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

In 2016, the Americas accounted for nearly 54% of the card printer market share and is expected to decline to almost 53% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global card printer market: Top emerging trend

The increasing focus on big data management is an emerging trend in the card printer market. The retailers are focusing on accessing customers' information and their product preference data across multiple platforms. The data that is generated is used by the CRM division to deliver better customer experience. This leads to the creation of a large amount of data that must be analyzed by the merchants for the formulation of better marketing strategies. The data regarding the buying behavior of the customers is captured using cards. This data is used by the merchants for big data analytics. The mPoS terminals reduce the processing time of the payments and help the companies in obtaining information about the sales of individual products.

