Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2018

Miton Global Opportunities plc

24 October 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2018

Miton Global Opportunities Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.mitongroup.com

