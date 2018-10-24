PKFARE Shared Visions on NDC Future during AIR Symposium, Endeavoring to Make Waves in the Travel Trade Ecosystem Through Their Platform

ROME, Italy, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PKFARE held a workshop today, sharing their visions and achievements on NDC future during the second day of AIR symposium held by IATA. The business model and platform they have been perfecting during the past 4 years are believed to be integral parts for a vibrant travel trade ecosystem.

PKFARE, the global sales and distribution partner enabling everything from merchandising to booking as well as payment processing and purchasing deliveries, has been successfully connecting 10,000+ buyers and suppliers covering 100+ countries & regions. As the NDC content from Finnair successfully launched on PKFARE this May, PKFARE has made the leap to help drive adoption of the NDC standard and enable API connections between the airlines and the travel trades. The number of PKFARE's NDC airline partners are still growing with content in queue for getting online.

"While running into the new era of airline distribution, we have our 3 visions on the future of distribution. 'Omni-channels' that are capable of updating airlines' speed-to-market products, 'retail-like shopping' experiences that help customers have their own custom flight experience, and 'better content management' will enable airlines to customize and personalize offers to customers," stated Jason Sui, the co-founder and SVP of PKFARE. "IATA's NDC and One Order is the cornerstone to realize the great vision. PKFARE has made tremendous efforts on the road."

"One-order" system with AI application and global payment solutions are highlights of PKFARE's road to NDC future. By aggregating various travel related content and accumulating shopping data through AI and cloud calculation, airlines are able to better model and personalize their products by connecting with PKFARE. The tested global payment solution created by PKFARE has improved settlement efficiency, lowered payment risks, and reduced payment costs.

As the NDC has brought the airline distribution revolution and has entered the acceleration phase, PKFARE believes their cutting-edge technology and rapid response to rising demands is their privilege as they strive to be the best global sales and distribution partner to airlines.