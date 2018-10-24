sprite-preloader
24.10.2018
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 24

24 October 2018

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson, a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc which began trading on 23 October 2018.

