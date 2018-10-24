Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

24 October 2018

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson, a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc which began trading on 23 October 2018.

