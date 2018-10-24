Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration
London, October 24
24 October 2018
Miton Global Opportunities plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson, a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc which began trading on 23 October 2018.
