sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,306 Euro		+0,02
+6,82 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.10.2018 | 18:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 24

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:24 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):164,523
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.8048

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,403,100,132 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,403,100,132 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
26426.5015:08:28London Stock Exchange
295726.5014:55:39London Stock Exchange
751326.5014:45:50London Stock Exchange
1591526.5014:43:59London Stock Exchange
100026.2514:29:56London Stock Exchange
116526.0514:26:34London Stock Exchange
248326.0514:20:10London Stock Exchange
249326.0514:08:59London Stock Exchange
248026.0514:02:16London Stock Exchange
248726.0513:53:42London Stock Exchange
70326.0513:33:56London Stock Exchange
265625.9012:36:22London Stock Exchange
199325.7012:02:19London Stock Exchange
446225.7012:02:18London Stock Exchange
1593125.7012:02:18London Stock Exchange
320825.7011:59:49London Stock Exchange
236125.7011:54:42London Stock Exchange
114525.7011:54:42London Stock Exchange
35625.7011:54:42London Stock Exchange
678425.7011:54:42London Stock Exchange
352325.7011:54:39London Stock Exchange
388425.7011:53:59London Stock Exchange
392125.7011:53:55London Stock Exchange
380425.7011:53:53London Stock Exchange
364825.7011:53:51London Stock Exchange
621625.7011:53:44London Stock Exchange
385925.7009:42:20London Stock Exchange
399025.7009:40:10London Stock Exchange
686225.7009:37:59London Stock Exchange
331825.5009:18:35London Stock Exchange
315425.5009:13:12London Stock Exchange
315825.5009:09:33London Stock Exchange
373225.5009:07:27London Stock Exchange
383425.5009:05:13London Stock Exchange
1820825.5008:56:18London Stock Exchange
131625.5008:56:18London Stock Exchange
376225.5008:56:18London Stock Exchange
597825.5008:56:18London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire