Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 164,523 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.8048

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,403,100,132 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,403,100,132 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 264 26.50 15:08:28 London Stock Exchange 2957 26.50 14:55:39 London Stock Exchange 7513 26.50 14:45:50 London Stock Exchange 15915 26.50 14:43:59 London Stock Exchange 1000 26.25 14:29:56 London Stock Exchange 1165 26.05 14:26:34 London Stock Exchange 2483 26.05 14:20:10 London Stock Exchange 2493 26.05 14:08:59 London Stock Exchange 2480 26.05 14:02:16 London Stock Exchange 2487 26.05 13:53:42 London Stock Exchange 703 26.05 13:33:56 London Stock Exchange 2656 25.90 12:36:22 London Stock Exchange 1993 25.70 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange 4462 25.70 12:02:18 London Stock Exchange 15931 25.70 12:02:18 London Stock Exchange 3208 25.70 11:59:49 London Stock Exchange 2361 25.70 11:54:42 London Stock Exchange 1145 25.70 11:54:42 London Stock Exchange 356 25.70 11:54:42 London Stock Exchange 6784 25.70 11:54:42 London Stock Exchange 3523 25.70 11:54:39 London Stock Exchange 3884 25.70 11:53:59 London Stock Exchange 3921 25.70 11:53:55 London Stock Exchange 3804 25.70 11:53:53 London Stock Exchange 3648 25.70 11:53:51 London Stock Exchange 6216 25.70 11:53:44 London Stock Exchange 3859 25.70 09:42:20 London Stock Exchange 3990 25.70 09:40:10 London Stock Exchange 6862 25.70 09:37:59 London Stock Exchange 3318 25.50 09:18:35 London Stock Exchange 3154 25.50 09:13:12 London Stock Exchange 3158 25.50 09:09:33 London Stock Exchange 3732 25.50 09:07:27 London Stock Exchange 3834 25.50 09:05:13 London Stock Exchange 18208 25.50 08:56:18 London Stock Exchange 1316 25.50 08:56:18 London Stock Exchange 3762 25.50 08:56:18 London Stock Exchange 5978 25.50 08:56:18 London Stock Exchange

-ends-