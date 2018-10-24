Attachment
- Report third quarter 2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6ba35d32-074f-4d95-a838-cd82ad2b2988)
BrancheImmobilien
AktienmarktBEL Mid
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:05
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors for the third quarter of 2018
|Growth by 11% of the real estate portfolio: € 735 million as at 30 September 2018 (€ 663 million as at 31 December 2017) due to acquisitions in line with the strategy.An authentic deed to purchase land...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Over 80% of the innovative and service-oriented office concept Greenhouse BXL in Diegem has been pre-leased
|Success in leases in the Intervest office portfolio increases the occupancy rate for offices to 86%.
In the third quarter, the pre-leasing of the spaces in Greenhouse BXL rose from 42% in June to...
► Artikel lesen
|13.09.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Publication relating to a transparency notification
|As at 10 September 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 6 September 2018 from Patronale Group NV and Patronale Life NV, indicating that it holds 4,38% of Intervest...
► Artikel lesen
|30.08.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Genk Green Logistics nv was founded today before a notary as an institutional regulated real estate company
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses, together with Group Machiels, is setting up Genk Green Logistics nv to redevelop zone B of the former Ford site into a state-of-the-art logistics project of approx....
► Artikel lesen
|09.07.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires a second logistics site in Raamsdonksveer and takes up a strategic position at the airport of Eindhoven
|Almost 20% of the logistics real estate portfolio is now located in the Netherlands
Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired two logistics sites in the Southern Netherlands, thereby continuing...
► Artikel lesen
