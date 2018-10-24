sprite-preloader
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors for the third quarter of 2018

  • Growth by 11% of the real estate portfolio: € 735 million as at 30 September 2018 (€ 663 million as at 31 December 2017) due to acquisitions in line with the strategy.
  • An authentic deed to purchase land zone B of the former Ford site in Genk, was executed as at 24 September 2018; development potential of more than 250.000 m² logistics real estate on the Ford site in Genk.
  • Fouding of perimeter company Genk Green Logistics nv as IRREC.
  • Greenhouse BXL with third Greenhouse Flex (co-working lounge) operational. 80% already leased as at 30 September 2018 and commercialisation fully under way.
  • Rise in the occupancy rate of the total real estate portfolio by 4% to 90% as at 30 September 2018 (86% as at 31 December 2017); office portfolio occupancy rate 86% and logistics portfolio 94%.
  • Increase in fair value of the existing real estate portfolio in the first nine months of 2018 by 1%, 1,5% in the offices and 0,5% in the logistics portfolio.
  • Ratio of real estate segments as at 30 September 2018: 57% logistics real estate and 43% office buildings.
  • Increase of the EPRA earnings by 12% in the first nine months of 2018 as a result of higher rental income from five acquisitions in the logistics portfolio in 2017 and three logistics sites in 2018.
  • EPRA earnings per share increased by 3%: € 1,21 in the first nine months of 2018 (€ 1,17 in the first nine months of 2017).
  • Expected EPRA earnings for 2018 between € 1,61 and € 1,65 per share, with a gross dividend of € 1,40, which amounts to a gross dividend yield of 6,1%.
  • Issue of commercial paper for an amount of € 30 million (maximum 70 million) to further diversify the financing sources.
  • Average interest rate of the financing: 2,4% in the first nine months of 2018 (2,6% in the first nine months of 2017).
  • New interest rate swaps concluded in the third quarter for a notional amount of € 50 million. Hedge ratio of 82% as at 30 September 2018.
  • Debt ratio: 47,9% as at 30 September 2018 (44,6% as at 31 December 2017).




    • Attachment

    • Report third quarter 2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6ba35d32-074f-4d95-a838-cd82ad2b2988)

    © 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)